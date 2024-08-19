Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 285,655 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,908,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $89,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

PD stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. On average, analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $319,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,010,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,238,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 14,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $319,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,010,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,238,942. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $125,989.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,740.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,293 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

