Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 31,838 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,161,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $41,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schrödinger by 49.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SDGR opened at $19.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.85. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.51.
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.
