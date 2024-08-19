Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 33,063 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,374 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,063 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $38,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 248.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 305.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 358.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:COO opened at $94.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.93 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COO

Cooper Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.