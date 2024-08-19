Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 57,831 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,831 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $84,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $140.04 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.37.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research cut Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

