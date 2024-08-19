Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 62,755 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 689,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,755 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $41,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Ball during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2,341.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.08.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $63.42 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

