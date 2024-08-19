Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 7,000 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $88,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after buying an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after buying an additional 85,676 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $914.66 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $925.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $828.55 and its 200-day moving average is $744.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.02, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,256 shares of company stock valued at $71,200,378. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.