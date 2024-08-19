Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $41,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 3,665.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 102,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,647,000 after acquiring an additional 99,990 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,069,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 483.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $145.40 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.39.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

