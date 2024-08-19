Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of W.W. Grainger worth $101,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 185.0% during the second quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 296.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,316,000 after buying an additional 17,195 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,017.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock opened at $966.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $935.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

