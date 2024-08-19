Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,483,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $89,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $59.09 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.62.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

