Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Position Boosted by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,569,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $576,397,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 50.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,302,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,514,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,027,000 after buying an additional 201,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,259,000 after buying an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,340,810.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.30.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.45.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

