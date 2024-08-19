Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 2.5 %

SMCI traded down $15.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $613.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,418,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,608. The firm has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.59 and a 52-week high of $1,229.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $768.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $842.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

