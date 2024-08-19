Swedbank AB Acquires 4,329 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Celsius were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,313,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,737,000 after buying an additional 2,567,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Celsius by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,966,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,877,000 after buying an additional 1,333,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Celsius by 188.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Celsius by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,802,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,365,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Down 3.4 %

CELH opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.79. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CELH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Celsius from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CELH

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.