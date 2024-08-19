Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.14% of Synopsys worth $132,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,903,478,000 after buying an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,565,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,019,000 after acquiring an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,143,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,069.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.41, for a total value of $5,995,328.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,440,228.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.00.

Synopsys Trading Up 0.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $549.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $418.51 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $573.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $566.51.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

