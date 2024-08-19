T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $197.22

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $197.22 and last traded at $197.10, with a volume of 77147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares in the company, valued at $28,376,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total value of $3,287,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,376,590.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,707,535 shares of company stock worth $472,358,647. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

