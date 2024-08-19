Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $9.96

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $10.40. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 54,216 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on TNGX. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tango Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,596,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $982,183.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

