Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Gap Up to $61.57

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $61.57, but opened at $63.36. Taylor Morrison Home shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 67,079 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

