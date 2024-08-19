TCW Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

