TCW Group Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,915,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $50.21 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $50.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

