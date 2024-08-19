TCW Group Inc. Buys 4,770 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 35,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

TRTX stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $678.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 154.59, a current ratio of 154.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -61.15%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

