TCW Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $118,440.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $61.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $69.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.