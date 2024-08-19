TCW Group Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 130.4% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EPD opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

