TCW Group Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.71.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $69.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.33 and a 12-month high of $74.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.68%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

