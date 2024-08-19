TCW Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 198.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $69.99 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

