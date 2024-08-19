TCW Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $18,861,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $123.27 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

