TCW Group Inc. Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RRC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2,944.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,880 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 58,880 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Range Resources by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.51 on Monday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $39.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

About Range Resources

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.