TCW Group Inc. Has $604,000 Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,862 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 1,006.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RITM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

RITM stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

