TCW Group Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Baidu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $12,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com cut Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $179.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

