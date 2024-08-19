TCW Group Inc. Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Baidu by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $12,225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,103 shares in the last quarter.
Baidu Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of BIDU opened at $88.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.68 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.