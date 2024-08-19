TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $44.13 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $45.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.58.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

