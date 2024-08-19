TCW Group Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $41,609,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $25,554,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 1,990.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 60,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 57,928 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 63.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at $3,664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

NYSE:AGO opened at $76.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.02. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Assured Guaranty’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assured Guaranty

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,410,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

