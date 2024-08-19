TCW Group Inc. Purchases 1,024 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,922,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,187,000 after acquiring an additional 400,940 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 209,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Down 0.6 %

CPRT opened at $51.31 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $53.62.

Copart Company Profile

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

