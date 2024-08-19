TCW Group Inc. Purchases 24,915 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 162.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,915 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $163,940,000 after buying an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.6% in the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.8% during the second quarter. Objectivity Squared LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in PayPal by 107.9% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $67.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $70.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

