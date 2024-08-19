TCW Group Inc. Purchases 2,970 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466,596 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after buying an additional 3,623,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 285.6% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

NYSE PLTR opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 267.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,673 shares of company stock valued at $14,514,337. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

