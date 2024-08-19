TCW Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 71,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AGCO by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in AGCO by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

AGCO stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $84.35 and a twelve month high of $132.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.08.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.37). AGCO had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other AGCO news, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,575.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AGCO news, Director Lange Bob De acquired 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.91 per share, with a total value of $124,832.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,985.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Arnold acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.69 per share, with a total value of $157,842.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,575.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

