TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,407 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 12.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Trading Up 0.0 %

HSIC stock opened at $69.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $82.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

