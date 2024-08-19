TCW Group Inc. Raises Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.20 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.68.

United Airlines Stock Performance

United Airlines stock opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.28%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

