TCW Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 154.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group stock opened at $51.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

