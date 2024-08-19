TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

