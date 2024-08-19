TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,975 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of SEA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 28,958 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in SEA by 121.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEA by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in SEA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,167 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $78.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.18. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $80.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SE

SEA Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.