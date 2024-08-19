TCW Group Inc. Sells 2,026 Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $149.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.44 and a 12-month high of $164.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

