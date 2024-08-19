TCW Group Inc. Sells 217 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.81.

NYSE ED opened at $100.10 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

