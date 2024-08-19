TCW Group Inc. Takes $1.59 Million Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,891,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,589 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 14,897.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 319,404 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 566,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 376.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 276,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after acquiring an additional 218,560 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.40.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $146.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day moving average is $143.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

