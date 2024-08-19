TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,610,724,000 after buying an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,889,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after buying an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $80.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

