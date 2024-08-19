Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Up to $50.88

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.88, but opened at $52.10. Tempus AI shares last traded at $52.28, with a volume of 184,789 shares trading hands.
TEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
