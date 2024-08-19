Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% during the second quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.06.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

