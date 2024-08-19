TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.18

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.18 and last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 760424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.00 and a beta of 2.23.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,501,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,420,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,698,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

