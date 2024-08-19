The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance
GUT stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.17.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.79%.
About The Gabelli Utility Trust
The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.
