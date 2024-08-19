The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 15th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.8 days.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $7.17.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 9.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Utility Trust

About The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $886,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth $336,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the first quarter valued at $271,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,269,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,271 shares during the period.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

