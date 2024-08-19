The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Marcus were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marcus during the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Marcus during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The Marcus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Marcus Dividend Announcement

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Marcus Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

