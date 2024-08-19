The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Lifted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. HTLF Bank bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $4,511,000. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $766,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.99. 870,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $171.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.30. The company has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $573,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,389 shares of company stock worth $14,373,932 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

