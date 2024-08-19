The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,389 shares of company stock valued at $14,373,932. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.95.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.99. The company had a trading volume of 870,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,638,088. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $398.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $171.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

