The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Short Interest Update

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 7,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 644,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 17.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Vita Coco

In related news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $138,569.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Zupo sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $138,569.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,782.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Es Charles Van sold 2,805 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $84,318.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,935,900.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,874 shares of company stock worth $945,365. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,375,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after acquiring an additional 230,991 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,033 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 761,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,203,000 after purchasing an additional 56,416 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Price Performance

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $25.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average is $25.55. Vita Coco has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.22.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COCO. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

View Our Latest Report on COCO

About Vita Coco

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.